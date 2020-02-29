Strupp, Aurelia Way "Rhea"

MIDDLETON - Aurelia Way Strupp “Rhea” was born June 16, 1935, at the family farm home of David Roy and Sarah Elizabeth (Cooper) Way near Decatur, Nebraska. She died on Feb. 16, 2020, in Middleton at the age of 84.
Rhea attended the Decatur Public Schools, graduating in 1953, the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1957, and Pennsylvania State University graduating with a Masters Degree in 1961. In 1960, she moved to Madison to begin her teaching career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
On a bitter cold day, Jan. 22, 1966, she married Francis Michael “Frank” Strupp in her parent’s home in Decatur, Neb. Frank came with a six year old daughter, Lisa Marie.
Rhea lived and worked in Madison for 32 years, first at the Preschool Lab on the UW-Madison Campus and later in other organizations related to the care and education of children. After retirement she enjoyed life in rural Sauk County for several years.
The Strupps enjoyed travel in the US, Central and South America, and Europe. After Franks death, she continued to explore new places in the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Mary Jean Johnson; brothers-in-law Kenneth Lage, Russell Johnson, James Mayer; and sisters-in-law Mary Jane Mayer and Larie Way.
Survivors include step-daughter, Lisa Marie (Bruce) Krueger; step-grandchildren, Adam (Sheryl) Krueger and Lauren (Jordan) Weber; brother David E. Way; sister Elizabeth Lage; and a wonderful gaggle of nieces and nephews, their spouses and kin.
Interment in Natural Path Sanctuary, in Verona, Wis. There will be no services. Memorials can be made to Drs Without Borders, American Friends Service Committee, or Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, Inc.
