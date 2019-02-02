MADISON - Mildred Elizabeth "Daws" Strother (née Dawson), died peacefully at the Attic Angel Healthcare Center on Jan. 20, 2019. She was born in Greensboro, N.C., on Oct. 2, 1920, to Stephen Vance Dawson and Elizabeth Coltrane Dawson. At or about age 8, she moved with her family to Evanston, Ill., when her father took a position as vice president of Orange Crush Bottling Co. There she later attended Evanston Township High School, and after high school, attended nearby Lake Forest College.
While working at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, she met George B. Strother III, a young psychologist and U.S. Navy officer. After George returned in 1945, from duty as a World War II ship's commander in the Pacific, Daws and George married in the Chicago area. They moved to Columbia, Mo., and then to Duluth, Minn., as George began an academic career.
In 1951, Daws and George moved to Newport, R.I., when George was called back to active duty in the Navy, at the Naval Officer Candidate School, during the Korean War. After two years in Newport, they moved to Ashland, where George took a position as a faculty member and administrator at Northland College. After four years in Ashland, Daws and George moved to Shorewood Hills when George took a position as a faculty member at the U.W. Business School. In Shorewood Hills Daws continued her life's work as wife and homemaker and as mother to her three sons, George Beauregard "Gard" Strother IV, Stephen Vance Strother, and Jeffrey Tamm Strother.
As her children grew into adulthood, Daws began a career as a talented interior decorator, and she committed herself to volunteer community service as a long-serving Attic Angel, a Shorewood Hills Village board trustee, and a trustee and benefactor of Northland College in Ashland.
In later years Daws devoted time and resources to Olbrich Gardens and enjoyed being a Blackhawk Country Club member. Many in the community came to know her for her dedication to taking daily six-mile walks in and around the Village of Shorewood Hills.
Daws was preceded in death by a brother who died in childhood; her parents; and her husband. She is survived by her children, Gard (Mary), Vance (Paula), and Jeff (Linda); and by her four grandchildren, Anne, Stephanie, Lucia, and Cecilia.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date, details to be determined and announced. The family thanks the staff at the Attic Angel Home and Agrace HospiceCare for their supportive care and attention.
Daws' family suggests that memorials if desired be made to Olbrich Botanical Society, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, WI 53704; www.olbrich.org; (608) 246-4724. Anyone wishing to be notified directly of the anticipated celebration of Daws' life should please send a brief e-mail message to Jeff Strother at flame2fame@ymail.com.