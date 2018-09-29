Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Terence J. Strong, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, with Monsignor Michael Burke presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

