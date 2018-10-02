APPLETON / MADISON—Terence J. Strong, age 73, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Oct. 28, 1944, in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of Thomas and Alice (Finnegan) Strong. Terry attended St. John’s Prep School in Brooklyn and continued his studies in Colorado at Mesa College, where he met his future wife, Frances Peterson. They were blessed with three children and made their home in Appleton, Wis. Terry then moved to Madison in the mid 80s.
Terry had many passions from Notre Dame to nicknames, St. John’s to Seger, pizza to philanthropy, storytelling to song lyrics, God’s Country to The Old Country, Runaway Bay to Red Stripe, alongside an incredible zest for bringing people together from all walks of life. He believed in hard work and used that energy in not only establishing his own company, but also initiating the annual group for Al’s Run in Milwaukee and donating time and resources to communities in Jamaica. Family always came first; he believed strongly in giving his children two things, roots and wings. Because of this, he allowed his children to flourish and follow their dreams. Terry was a proud father, great man and will be dearly missed. Walk Good. Bless Up. Respect.
Terence is survived by his children, Deborah (Richard) Zeller, Christine Strong and Terence J. Strong Jr., and their mother, Frances Strong; grandchildren, Madeline and Riley Zeller; brothers, Thomas (Donna) Strong, Matthew (Ellen) Strong and John (Barbara) Strong; sisters, Alice (John) Stritzl and Margaret (William) Lyons; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Allen J. Nelson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday Oct. 8, 2018, with Father Ken Boller, S.J. presiding and Father Mike Burke concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in South Bend, Ind. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monsignor Albert St. Patrick’s Foundation in Kingston, Jamaica. http://www.stpatricksfoundation.org/contributedonate/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
