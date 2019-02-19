DEFOREST - Thelma Janet Stronach, age 96, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. She was born in Windsor, on Feb., 20, 1922, the daughter of Eneval and Unette (Hermanson) Haug. She was united in marriage to George Stronach on June 21, 1947, in North Leeds.
Thelma was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very active member of Christ Lutheran Church, especially the annual Lutefisk dinner. Thelma enjoyed spending time with all her family. She was a fantastic cook and no one left her home hungry. Her famous line was, "finish this up and you'll have a good day." Her apple pies were legendary. Her laugh, smile and sense of humor were contagious. We all remember the countless April Fool's jokes played on George. George and Thelma's marriage was something to aspire to, their love for each other was endless.
Thelma is survived by her children, Bev (Bert) Powell, Richard (Shirley) Stronach, Marlene (Dave) Spencer and Duane Stronach; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, David Stronach. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Stronach; and two sons, Derald and Gary Stronach.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 S. Main St., DeForest, with the Rev. Sue Beadle and the Rev. Charles Peterson presiding. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Norway Grove Cemetery.
A big thank you to the staff at Columbia Health Care Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Thelma's name to Christ Lutheran Church. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.