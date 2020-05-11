Strommen, Lenore M.

JANESVILLE—Lenore M. Strommen, age 90, of Janesville, died the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Mom’s tired heart just gave up. Lenore was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Deerbrook, Wis., daughter of the late Richard and Lisetta (Fischer) Berg. On June 12, 1953, in Elcho, Wis., Lenore married Roland Strommen. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2008.
Lenore was an elementary school teacher in Janesville from 1959 until her retirement from Madison Elementary School in 1988. She was active in the Janesville Education Association as a past president and a member of its bargaining board, and on the board of the Janesville Concert Association. Lenore was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed making quilts for the church’s mission projects. Lenore spent many hours in her gardens, enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid reader.
Lenore is survived by her children, Lynn (Bruce) Monson and Paul (Kathy) Strommen, both of Janesville, Peter Strommen of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Lori (Dan) Schantz of Muskego; five grandchildren, Corey (Jenny Lund) Larsen, Lisa (Richard) Pember, Brian (Erin Hasz) Strommen, Kelly (Brian) Gratz, and Will Schantz; five great-grandchildren, Alex Pember, Anna Pember, Aurora Strommen, Xadius Larsen and Vincent Heine; sister, Emilie Scheerenberger; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; son, John; sister, Alma Nielson; brother, Clarence Berg; and brothers-in-law, Richard Scheerenberger and Ted Nielson.
A funeral service for Lenore will be held privately at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Entombment will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated at this time.
