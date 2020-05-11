Strommen, Lenore M.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JANESVILLE—Lenore M. Strommen, age 90, of Janesville, died the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Janesville. Mom’s tired heart just gave up. Lenore was born Nov. 4, 1929, in Deerbrook, Wis., daughter of the late Richard and Lisetta (Fischer) Berg. On June 12, 1953, in Elcho, Wis., Lenore married Roland Strommen. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2008.

Lenore was an elementary school teacher in Janesville from 1959 until her retirement from Madison Elementary School in 1988. She was active in the Janesville Education Association as a past president and a member of its bargaining board, and on the board of the Janesville Concert Association. Lenore was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed making quilts for the church’s mission projects. Lenore spent many hours in her gardens, enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid reader.