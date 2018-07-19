MADISON—Timothy Sean Stromer, age 59, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2018, in company with his best friends, Joe and Eddie Showers, and the majesty of the mountains he loved.
Tim lived a very interesting life, he was an avid fisherman, a great pool player and a great story teller. Tim’s other interests included cooking, gardening, going to farmers markets and being an advocate for veterans. He was very unique, and his friends could tell you that, and more.
Tim is survived by his brothers and sisters, Michael (Clarice) Stromer, Catherine Stromer, Patrick Stromer, Linda (Richard) Andersen and Jeanine Stromer. He is further survived by 11 nieces and nephews, five great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Patricia Stromer; sister, Mary Cain; stepfather, Victor Bemus; grandparents, Archibald and Edna Stromer; John and Catherine Patzkill. Aunts and uncles, Jackie Patzkill, Dale Carey, Stanley and Barbara Lasky, Vito and Mary Oliva, Norbert and Myrna Patzkill and LaVerne (Curly) Schmitz. Special friends include, KJ, Randar, Mike Baker, Lovely Lesa, Kim W. and the Nelson brothers, Mark and Doug.
A celebration of Tim’s life will held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 11 a.m., at the GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, with military honors. Friends and family are invited to continue a celebration of Tim’s life following the service, at 2 p.m., at WILSON’S BAR, 2144 Atwood Ave., Madison.