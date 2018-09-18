SUN PRAIRIE—Dean P. Strohmenger, age 85, passed away on Monday, Sept., 17, 2018, at his home in Sun Prairie surrounded by his family. He was born on March 17, 1933, in Madison and was the son of Howard and Marie (Rademacher) Strohmenger. He married Janet Harry, on Sept. 2, 1953 in Sun Prairie. Dean was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1953 to 1955. He worked as a payroll specialist for the State of Wisconsin and retired. He farmed on both family farms and loved driving his John Deere tractors. Dean was a member of the American Legion Post 333, a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus, loved to play cards and loved dancing throughout his life especially square dancing and ballroom dancing.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Bill) Bartlett, Mark (Denise), Brian (Amy), Michael; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother Don and (Eva) Strohmenger; and a sister-in-law, Virginia (Harry) Steward. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet; a brother-in-law, Donald Harry; a sister-in-law, Arlene Krinkey; two daughters-in-law, Denise Strohmenger and Cindy Strohmenger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. Private burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery on a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. A scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and the Staff at New Perspectives, for their compassion and care. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Building Fund.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400