Strmiska, Ruth (Doran)

FAIRFAX, Va. - Ruth (Doran) Strmiska, age 87, died on May 13, 2020 in Fairfax, Va. Ruth was born on July 25, 1932 and grew up in Madison. She attended Longfellow Grade School and graduated from West High School in 1950.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Doran and Bertha (Buehlman) Doran; husband, John Strmiska; and sister, Charlene Doran Stanley Garcia.

Ruth is survived by her children, Terry, Margo, and Jon; brother, Jerry (Sandy) Doran, and other relatives and friends.

Her interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison at a future date.

