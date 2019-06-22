Stretsbery, Genevieve M, 89, of WAUNAKEE, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Waunakee. She was born in Richland Center to Guy and Mrytle (Richardson) Schoonover. She was married to Duwaine Stretsbery in Elroy, on January 27, 1947.
Survivors include a sister, Charlotte Delaney, brother, Ernie Schoonover, her children, Wayne (Bonnie), Beverly (Jim) Jensen, Gerald, and Ivan; her grandchildren, Thomas (Stacy), and Randy McCluskey, Brittney Stretsbery, Kelsey (Justin) Stoegbauer, Lisa (Mike) Gerard, Jenni Stretsbery, and Crystal (Steven) Evans; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Makenna McCluskey, Charles and Lyla Gerard and Lillian and Josephine Evans, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duwaine, her parents, brothers Bob and Bud Schoonover, sisters Helen Schreiber, Delia Chase, Lucille Ellis and Maxine Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy. Q, Waunakee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison at 1:30 p.m.