BESSEMER CITY, N.C./ MADISON—Peyton Rae Hope Stremer, 7 months, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Caromont Hospital, Gastonia, N.C. Peyton (a.k.a Warrior Princess and Sweet P) was born June 9, 2018 in Gastonia, to Lou and Ashley (Dzikowich) Stremer. Her entrance into this world was turbulent after suffering a severe brain injury from HIE (Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy). Peyton’s chances to survive, by doctors, were nonexistent She defied odds and came home at 1 month old. At 6 weeks old Peyton underwent stem cell treatment in Pasadena, Calif. Then at 8 weeks old she received Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy in New Orleans, La., for 2 months. Most recently Peyton visited the Institute for Achievement of Human Potential in Philadelphia, Penn.
For over 64 years, their program has helped brain-injured children rewire their brains in order to “become well.” In less than 2 weeks of this high intensity program of stimulation, she had already shown so many signs of improvement. In many ways, Peyton “lived” more in her 7 months than most people in a lifetime-travelling east coast to west coast, north in the cold to south in the heat, picking out Christmas trees in the mountains, to feeling the ocean’s waves, and seeing so much of the country in between.
Peyton proved she was a true “Warrior” by overcoming life’s obstacles and showing us God’s miracles every day. She had to fight for every breath she took and endured more than anyone should have to in her short 7 months on this earth.
Peyton’s energy was felt by those who not only met her, but followed her “Journey of Hope.” Her sass and spunk were leading factors in her success of overcoming obstacles. We leaned on our Warrior Princess more than she leaned on us. Without her iron-will to get better we wouldn’t have had the energy to stay positive and motivated. Peyton gave us so much hope on a daily basis, and was a true testament to the potential of the human spirit. We wish we had more time to lean on you, baby girl, but we know that you are now perfect and whole. We love you forever and always, Peyton, and know that we will meet again.
Peyton is survived by her parents, Lou and Ashley; paternal grandparents, Daryl and Lynn Stremer; maternal grandparents, Tami Speranza and Michael Dzikowich (Donna Witherell); aunts and uncles, Stephanie (Andy) Fountaine, Valerie (Anthony Bradford) Stremer, Andrew Dzikowich; cousins, Anya, Genevieve, and baby “Zeke” Fountaine; great-grandparents, Tom Speranza (Pat Knight) and Doris Speranza. She is also survived by many great-aunts and uncles and second cousins. She was preceded in death by Ervin and Elvira Stremer, Ed and Rita Endres, and Michael and Beverly Dzikowich.
A Celebration of Life service for Peyton will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with the Rev. Dean Kirst presiding. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to send a brain injured child to the Institutes for Achievement of Human Potential in Peyton’s honor. Please make checks to “Peyton Stremer’s Journey of Hope” and mail to: 738 Costner School Road, Bessemer City, N.C. 28016.
The family would like to acknowledge the following who were so instrumental during Peyton’s Journey of Hope: ER work family at Caromont Hospital; Institutes for Achievement of Human Potential Drs. and Staff; Drs. Kyle and Holly Loveless; Dr. Bettina Royston; Dr. John Sheih; Dr. Paul Harch and Staff; Dr. Susan Owensby; Dr. Weiss; Dr. Brittany Badon; Dr. Herminia Ferreras; Oschner Therapy and Staff; Hands on Therapy; Ronald McDonald House-Charlotte, N.C.; Ronald McDonald House-New Orleans, La.; Pastor Steve Black; Cobleigh Family; Hagen Family; Tammy Nelson; Kay Piazza; Wiley Family; Wright Family; NICU Primary Nurses-Rebecca and Beth; NICU Nurses; and last but not least, the countless people who followed, prayed for, and supported Peyton during her miraculous Journey of Hope.
