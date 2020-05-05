Streiff, Dean Emanuel

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Also, since retiring he has been serving as an elected Supervisor on the New Glarus Town Board. Serving on the board has been another passion of his--enjoying it so much that he attended board meetings right up to the end of his life and learning how to "zoom". He loved to roam the countryside checking on township roads, land and farm conditions.

In 2005, he and Doris built a home on a wooded lot which had been a part of their farm. They enjoyed sitting on the back porch and hosting kids and grandkids visiting from near and far.

Dean was also the family historian. He knew who was related to whom in the community and exactly how. He commented recently that he has personally been around for 7 generations-starting with his great grandmother who died when he was 2 years old and ending with his own great grandchildren, born this year.

In 2014, the farm was designated by the Wisconsin State Fair as a Century Farm-having been in the family for at least 100 years. Dean was beloved by his family. He was hard working and sacrificed so that his family had everything they needed and all had the opportunity to attend college. He was humble, honest, patient, and lived life to the fullest. He will be dearly missed.