Streich, Laura (Lewis)

MADISON - Laura Streich passed away peacefully at Oakwood Village East, in Madison on March 16, 2020, at the age of 96. To all those who were fortunate enough to know her, she was a very special lady. She is survived by three children, Morris (Patricia), Janelle (Michael) Tilles and Keith (Susan); five grandchildren, Bryan, Tara, Melody, Stephanie, and Carolyn; and four great-grandchildren, Rowan, Fiona, Ophelia and Charlotte. She is also survived by a brother, Carroll Lewis of Illinois; and a sister, Alice Brown of Florida; as well as, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, “Morrie” Morris Edward Streich; and by her parents, Oliver and Katherine “Katie” (Crank) Lewis of Stonefort, Illinois. She was predeceased by two sisters, Beulah DeVard and Myrtle Walker; and grand-daughter, Kathryn. She was also predeceased by six Lewis brothers, Ray, Charles, Lester, Harry, Claude and Hubert.
Laura was born in Stonefort, Illinois and spent her early years at her parent’s farm. She attended Milton College. Prior to her marriage to Morrie, she briefly taught school. In mid-life, she was a representative for World Book and Childcraft. For many years, she was a member of Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of the Monona Seniors’ Chorus.
Laura was known to enjoy family and travel. She was known for her humorous turns-of-phrase, and love of music. She had a passion for gardening and cooking, as well as button and handkerchief collecting. She had an interest in genealogy and persevered in tracing a relative who was a patriot of the American Revolution. (Laura became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution). She had a lifelong commitment to the Seventh Day Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oakwood Village for their attention to Laura in her later years of life and to Agrace HospiceCare for their attentive and compassionate care of Laura in her final days.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no visitation or funeral. However, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
