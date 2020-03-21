Streich, Laura (Lewis)

MADISON - Laura Streich passed away peacefully at Oakwood Village East, in Madison on March 16, 2020, at the age of 96. To all those who were fortunate enough to know her, she was a very special lady. She is survived by three children, Morris (Patricia), Janelle (Michael) Tilles and Keith (Susan); five grandchildren, Bryan, Tara, Melody, Stephanie, and Carolyn; and four great-grandchildren, Rowan, Fiona, Ophelia and Charlotte. She is also survived by a brother, Carroll Lewis of Illinois; and a sister, Alice Brown of Florida; as well as, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, “Morrie” Morris Edward Streich; and by her parents, Oliver and Katherine “Katie” (Crank) Lewis of Stonefort, Illinois. She was predeceased by two sisters, Beulah DeVard and Myrtle Walker; and grand-daughter, Kathryn. She was also predeceased by six Lewis brothers, Ray, Charles, Lester, Harry, Claude and Hubert.