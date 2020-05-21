Strehlow, Jr., Lyle "Skip" F.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Lyle "Skip" F. Strehlow, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a full-life lived. He was a lover of animals, nature, camping, and sports.

Lyle is survived by his ex-wife and friend Kit Becker and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Carol (Aftreth) Strehlow of New London, Minn.

Private services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery where Lyle will be brought to his final place of rest.

Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI 53704 608-249-6758

