DEFOREST - Michael P. Streber, age 67, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 28, 2018. He was born on Aug. 11, 1951, the son of John and Leona (Doyle) Streber. Mike graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1969 and worked in the grocery business all of his life, beginning at his family's neighborhood grocery store, Streber's Food Shop on Milwaukee St. He worked at Woodman's East when it first opened in 1978 until his retirement. He married Barbara Zwicker on Sept. 8, 1979 at St. Bernard's in Wauwatosa.
After his retirement, Mike enjoyed his hobbies, cooking, hiking and especially fishing. He loved his cats, Buddy, Mia and Nikki. He volunteered for the Friends of McKenzie Maple Syrup program in Poynette.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Barb; his siblings, John (Darlene) Streber, Anne (Richard) Brandt, Marcia Jacobson, and Steven (Joyce) Streber; mother-in-law, Cecelia Zwicker; in-laws, Ann Zwicker, Ellen (Dan) Curtin, Kathy Zwicker, John (Cyndie) Zwicker, Paul (Linda) Zwicker, and Julie (Steve) Hyde; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Paul Jacobson; and his father-in-law, John Zwicker.
Mike's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Dustin Deming, nurse, Anica Bausch, and all of the staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, that assisted him on his journey.
A memorial service with a time for remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.