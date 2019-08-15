COTTAGE GROVE - John E. Streber, Jr., age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Nov. 22, 1941, in Madison, the son of John and Leona (Doyle) Streber Sr. John graduated from Monona Grove High School. He was united in marriage to Darlene Gest on Oct. 10, 1964, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
John worked as a mail carrier for the Madison Post Office, where he had routes in Madison and Monona, retiring after 38 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed cooking special meals. John was involved with bowling and horseshoe leagues, and was a Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan, and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 40 years.
John is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Streber and William Streber; grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Talia, Ainsley, Addison and Jack Streber; sisters, Anne (Richard) Brandt and Marcia Jacobson; brother, Steve Streber; sisters-in-law, Barbara Streber and Diane Boland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Streber; and brother-in-law, Paul Jacobson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 North Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with Fr. Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. A Rosary will be recited for John, beginning at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cottage Grove or Priests for Life, https://www.priestsforlife.org/. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.