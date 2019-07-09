SUN PRAIRIE—Christina Strebe-Francis, age 88, of Sun Prairie, Wis., formerly of Oconto Falls and Green Bay, died of heart failure July 4, 2019. Born to the late Hans Christensen and Inez Reid in Oxford, Wis. Practiced nursing for over 20 years. Loved the arts and reading. Enjoyed volunteering at the Agrace Thrift Store, knitting, and playing Mahjong with friends at the Colonial Club. She’ll be remembered for her thoughtfulness towards others, love of puns and wordplay, and dry sense of humor.
Preceded in death by brother, Glen; and husbands, Kenneth Strebe and Ely Francis. Survived by sisters, Helen, Marie and Elaine; children, Peter of Fort Collins, Colo., Sara (Jamie Gurley) of Manitou Springs, Colo., Paul (Jacquie Dutton) of Minneapolis, and Laura of Madison; as well as grandchildren, Olivia, Isabel and Michaela; and many step-grand and step-great-grandchildren.
A service and celebration of life will be held at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The family wishes to thank Christina’s friends at Liberty Square Apts. for their help during the last year.
