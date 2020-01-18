Strassman, Darlene M.

Strassman, Darlene M.

BELLEVILLE - Darlene Marie (Treptow) Strassman, age 65, of Belleville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held at MOUNT OLIVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, with the Rev. Jason Zobel presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. At a later date, her ashes will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery alongside her brother, Donald.

