Strand, Ruth G. Gilbertson

BLACK RIVER FALLS - Ruth G. Gilbertson Strand, age 94, passed away Friday June 5, 2020 at DOVE Health Care in Osseo, Wis.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St. in Black River Falls. Pastor Steve Rutter of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls will officiate with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Torgerson Funeral Home is serving the family, (715) 284-4321.

