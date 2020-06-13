Strand, Ruth G. Gilbertson

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Funeral Services for Ruth will be Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Torgerson Funeral Home, 408 N. Water St. in Black River Falls. Pastor Steve Rutter of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls will officiate with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.