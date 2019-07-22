MADISON - On Sunday, July 21, 2019, Ruth (Brown) Strand died at home at the age of 77. Ruth was born to Kenneth and Mary Brown on May 18, 1942, in Flint, Michigan. She grew up in Port Huron, Michigan before settling in Madison. She married Lyle Siebert in 1962, and together they had two children, Michelle and Lyle, Jr. before divorcing. She married Gordy Strand on June 8, 1975, and became a mother to his daughter, Jayme. Ruth was a tireless advocate for people with disabilities and spent much of her life working with children and adults with special needs. Ruth and Gordy were foster parents and welcomed countless kids to their home over the years, including many with physical and cognitive disabilities. She was a passionate – some might say obsessive -- fan of all things Disney, visiting Disney World numerous times with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family, especially at Christmas. She welcomed everyone to her home and made them part of the family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ken, Fred, Jerry and Herbie; husband, Gordy; son, Lyle Siebert, Jr.; and foster son, Rick Johnson. She is survived by her daughters, Jayme (Tony) Paquette, Michelle (Kyle) Larson; grandchildren, Airy (Angelo) Vieira, Alex Paquette, Karlee Siebert, Ethan Larson, Megan Mita, Olivia Larson; great-granddaughter, Penelope Vieira; siblings, Kathryn Rann, Lee Brown, Roger Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews and numerous foster children. Please join us to celebrate Ruth's life on Sunday, July 28, 2019, between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Park Glen Apartments Community Room, 201 N. Walbridge Ave. in Madison. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Access to Independence, Inc. at 3810 Milwaukee Street, Madison, WI 53714.

