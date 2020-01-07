Strand, Nedeen Leah

You have free articles remaining.
COTTAGE GROVE - Nedeen Leah Strand, age 77, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, with a short prayer service at 11:15 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
