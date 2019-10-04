HOLLANDALE - Jeff Strand, age 56, of Hollandale, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 3rd in Madison. A visitation for Jeff Strand will be held on Tuesday evening, Oct. 8, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Blanchard Hall, 204 South Main St in Blanchardville. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Blanchard Hall in Blanchardville. SAETHER FUNERAL SERVICE of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jeff Strand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.