MADISON - David Strand passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Milwaukee, after a long battle with throat cancer He was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Richland Center to Wilson “Fritz” and Agnes (Shannon) Strand. After graduating from La Follette High School and the Wisconsin School of Electronics, he joined the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic where he served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a talented mechanic and electrician who used his skills as the service manager at a local car dealership and later as a telephone lineman and substation installer. He eventually found his career at the VA Hospital in Madison, where he worked in the engineering department as a mechanical engineer, repairing everything from heating and air conditioning systems to malfunctioning beds and operating tables.
David was a Patriot who loved his country, quite often volunteering his time at the local VFW. He was an avid bowler, hunter, and fisherman who loved the outdoors, hunting morels, wild asparagus, and watercress. He would often host fish fries for his fellow employees at the VA Hospital with the fish he caught. David’s family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who have helped David these past several years.
David is survived by his son, Dennis Strand (Jill); granddaughters, Victoria and Elizabeth; brothers, Ron Strand and Mitchell (Audrey) Weger; sister, Michelle Weger-Donley (James Donley); and longtime partner, Norma Swenson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Wilson; and sister, Nancy Soules.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, with the Rev. Lex Liberatore officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial with military rites will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fisher House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave., West Milwaukee, WI 53214 or Lake Edge United Church of Christ.
A very humorous fellow, always quick with a joke, Dave was a wealth of knowledge, and a tremendous resource in many areas. He will be greatly missed.