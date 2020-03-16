Strand, Betty Ann (Halvorson)

DEERFIELD — Betty Ann (Halvorson) Strand, 78, of Deerfield, Wis., passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Betty was born on Sept. 7, 1941, to Harold and Myrtle (Loftus) Halvorson. After her mother died of complications from childbirth, Betty was raised by her aunt and uncle, Ingeborg (Halvorson) and Harold Gullickson. She grew up on a farm in Pleasant Springs. Betty graduated from Stoughton High School in 1959. Betty was married to the love of her life, James Strand, on July 16, 1960, at Christ Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Together, the two of them created a loving home that they filled with five children.
For more than 35 years, Betty was devoted to her work at Stoughton Hospital as Safety Director and Secretary. During her time at Stoughton Hospital, she was honored for excellence in her job. After retiring, Betty was consumed by her role as a grandmother.
Betty had a distinctive laugh, a big smile and an even bigger heart. Her warm presence was a light in every room she entered, and she was endearingly known as "Grandma Betty" by everyone. She loved reading Victoria Houston mysteries, watching game shows and spending time at their cottage in Phillips, Wis. Betty was very proud of her Norwegian heritage, which was evident each year as she made lefse and krumkakes with her family. She also enjoyed playing euchre with her friends at the Deerfield Community Center.
Betty is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jim, and their children: Wendy (Ron) Hommen, Lori (John) Wedeward, Scott Strand, Becka (George) Zeimet, and Corey Strand; 13 grandchildren: Krissy Lemke (Matt), Stephy Shanks (Ben), and Danny Hommen, Sarah and Michael Wedeward, and Luke, Mandy, Emmy, Olivia, Jacob, Daniel, Hannah and Gracie Zeimet; 9 great-grandchildren: Kain, Koal, Cyrus, Autumn, Aubrey, Maddie, Jaxon, Asher and Walker Fritz; brother-in-law Bill (Donna) Strand; sister Ruth (Phil) Larson, and sister-in-law Phyllis Gullickson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mari Martin, her brother, Bob Gullickson, and brothers-in-law Jerry and Donnie Strand.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
A private funeral will be held for Betty, and a public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
201 Bue Street Deerfield
(608) 764-5369
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com