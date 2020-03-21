SUN PRAIRIE - Jack Harold Strain, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born on March 2, 1951, in Madison, son of John Presley and Cavilla (Helgeson) Strain.

Jack was united in marriage to Gail Margaret Andreas on October 20, 1972, in Norfolk, Va.. Together they were married 47 years, and raised their daughter Jackie.

Jack served in the U. S Navy and the Reserves. He worked for Oscar Mayer, Rayovac and GE Medical. Jack enjoyed the company of his family and friends and had a wonderful sense of humor. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Jackie (Jon) Sorenson; granddaughter, Amanda Gail Sorenson; sister, Sue (Marcus) Bovre, brother, Dan (Dawn) Strain, sister, Debbie (Ken) Berg and sister-in-law, Yoshi Strain. He also leaves behind his Parrot, "Jimbo". Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike and Greg Strain and sister, Sheila Eith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Billy Reibel and Hope Ballard for their compassionate care of Jack.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie (608) 837-9054 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Strain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.