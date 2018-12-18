Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Vance W. Stoutt Jr., age 93, beloved husband of Betty L. Stoutt, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at The Jefferson Independent Retirement Living in Middleton. Vance enjoyed a wonderful life traveling throughout the states and the world, while working in the meat packing business.

Survivors include his son, Van (Rachelle) Stoutt; and grandson, Ryan Stoutt of Madison. He’s been reunited with his lifelong partner of 65 years, Betty. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 249-8257

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Stoutt, Vance W. Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.