MADISON—Vance W. Stoutt Jr., age 93, beloved husband of Betty L. Stoutt, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at The Jefferson Independent Retirement Living in Middleton. Vance enjoyed a wonderful life traveling throughout the states and the world, while working in the meat packing business.
Survivors include his son, Van (Rachelle) Stoutt; and grandson, Ryan Stoutt of Madison. He’s been reunited with his lifelong partner of 65 years, Betty. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
