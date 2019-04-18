CROSS PLAINS - Thomas J. Stout, age 74, of Cross Plains, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.