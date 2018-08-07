COTTAGE GROVE—Clyde Eugene “Gene” Storner, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Gene had great passion for life, he was a loving husband, an inspirational and loving father and, a great friend to so many. He loved spending time with family and friends and, always loved playing a good game of cards.
Gene is survived by his wife, Darlene; and daughters, Maria (Andy) Cole and Wendy (Jamie) Heutmaker; and granddaughter, Tatum Cole.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
Thank you; Husband, Dad and Friend for a lifetime of generosity, kindness, selfless love and wonderful memories!
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400