MONONA—Frederick P. “Rick” Storm, aka “Floyd”, “Floyder” or “Mayweather,” age 55, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long and difficult battle with esophageal cancer. Rick was born on Feb. 21, 1964, in Madison, the son of Robert and Carole Storm, and brother, to Gail (Tuck) Tubbs, Jill (Dan) Olson, Cindy (Earl) Dukerschein, Tom (Kim) Storm, Heidi (Steve) Jackson, Dan (Cindy) Storm and Andy (Julie) Storm.
He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary, Winnequah and Monona Grove High School in Monona and proudly struggled to finish his bachelor’s degree in accounting. He worked with the Lottery of Wisconsin and then at DeanCare.
Always a child at heart, he was a respected and competitive ball player who shared his love for athletics with all who knew him. Those who played with and against him in school, Home Talent, and numerous softball leagues can tell you about his love for baseball, and many young men are grateful for his commitment to coaching and everything about Monona PeeWee football. He will be incredibly missed by his family, Paula, Joe and Jack Schubring; his siblings; and many, many nieces, nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; his incredibly giving and loving friends; and by his beloved dog, Sarge.
A Funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Friday, May 17, 2019. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 pm. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
A special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
