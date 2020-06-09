Storm, Carole Jeanne

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONONA — Carole Jeanne Storm, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Jan. 30, 1928, in Algoma, Wis., the daughter of Lester and Isabelle (Fenske) Heidmann.

Carole graduated from Algoma Community High School in 1945 and attended UW-Stout. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Storm, on Dec. 30, 1948, in Algoma. She and Bob enjoyed life together for 64 years. She was a longtime active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary. Her faith and devotion were integral to her life.

Carole was the heart of her family and the ultimate homemaker. She actively participated behind the scenes in her husband's and children's activities. She enjoyed sewing and many children in her home throughout the years and loved feeding the children at the IHM school lunch program for many years.

Carole is survived by four daughters, Gail (Tuck) Tubbs, Jill (Dan) Olson, Cindy (Earl) Dukerschein and Heidi (Steve) Jackson; three sons, Tom (Kim) Storm, Dan (Cynthia) Storm, and Andy (Julie) Storm; sisters, Vivian Heidmann and Lois Schmitz; 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, Rick Storm; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.