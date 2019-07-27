MARSHALL—Barbara Storm-Brager, age 58, passed away after a two year battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home in Marshall. She was born on Nov. 3, 1960, in Madison. She was the daughter of Marvin and Donna (Duerst) Storm. She married Matthew Brager on Sept. 16, 1989, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Madison.
She worked for 30 years at Central Wisconsin Center as a Recreational Therapist and Aide. She loved painting and drawing as well as camping, reading, taking pictures and scrapbooking.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Matt; children, Breanna (Weston) Lunder of Prairie du Sac, and Brandon (Makenzie Moe) of Marshall; three sisters, Deb Storm of Monona, Marjorie (Scott) Storm-Pearson of Baraboo, and Liz (Tony) Nehmer of Brownsville; one nephew, Michael Pearson; three nieces, Shandra (Cory Knickmeier) Pearson, Denise (Kevin) Curtin, and Liane (Dennis) Reinemann; grandniece, Karma Lee Knickmeier; one brother-in-law, Joe Brager; and a sister-in-law, Mary (Jim) Doncheck.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt will preside. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400