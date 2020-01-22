Storlie, Ramon D.

DEERFIELD - Ramon D. Storlie, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Autumn Winds, in Cambridge. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the church. A full obituary will appear on Sunday. Please share your memories of Ray at: www.CressFuneralService.com.

