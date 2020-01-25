Storlie, Ramon D.

DEERFIELD - Ramon D. Storlie, age 90 passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Autumn Winds, in Cambridge. Ramon was born on the family farm, in Deerfield, on June 16, 1929, the son of George and Josephine (Stromme) Storlie. Ray graduated from Deerfield High School in 1948. On January 6, 1949, he married Beverly J. Olson. Together, they dairy farmed until retirement. Ray later worked for Interpane Glass Co. He served 25 years on the local school board and was active in his church. Ramon enjoyed reading, telling stories, fishing in Canada with his boys, animals, and keeping up with conservation farming practices. He is survived by his wife, of 71 years, Beverly; sons, Owen (Caroline) and Greg (Carole); daughter, Janet (Dave) Amacher; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Hazel Keller; brother, Jerome Storlie; and many nieces and nephews. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Storlie; and four siblings. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, with Rev. Holly Slater officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following the burial, in the church Education Center. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the church Education Center, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, in church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran bell tower fund or to Agrace Hospice Inc. Many thanks to the staff of Autumn Winds, Dr. Steve, and Pastor Holly Slater. Please share your memories of Ramon at: www.CressFuneralService.com.