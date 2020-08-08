Storlie, Owen H.

He was born in Stoughton on March 6, 1951, the son of Ramon and Beverly Storlie. Owen graduated from Deerfield High School in 1969. He married the love of his life, Caroline McCredie, on July 5, 1974, at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, where Owen was a life long member. Owen and Caroline operated the Storlie family farm. In addition to farming, they owned and operated K&S Kustom Service Inc. until their retirement in 2016. Owen's passion was fishing the Canadian waters and traveling South for the winter with Caroline and their dog, Toby, in their camper. Owen cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting in his shop talking with many friends and customers.