MADISON - Donald R. "Uncle Don" Storley peacefully went "home to the music" on Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 65.
Uncle Don is survived by his siblings, twin sister, Donna Storley, Paul Storley, David (Luanne) Storley, Geraldine Sprague, and Charline Fleck; along with nieces, nephews, and a host of close friends and other family.
A remembrance "party" will be held from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the WILLOWS TAVERN, 5485 Willow Road, Waunakee, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Uncle Don's honor to any of the following: the American Lung Association - National Office, Save the Elephants, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
