Storandt, Lavina Myrtle (Lintner)

LODI/PRAIRIE DU SAC - Lavina Myrtle (Lintner) Storandt, age 91, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at United Methodist Church in Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.