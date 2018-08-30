MADISON—Earl Storandt, age 89, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m., at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
The family would also like to thank Sebring Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for their attentive, loving care for Earl.
