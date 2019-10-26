DODGEVILLE - Patricia Elaine Stonestreet (Mitchell) of Dodgeville passed away on Oct. 22, 2019 after a short illness. Patricia Elaine Mitchell was born Sept. 24, 1937, to James and Katherine Mitchell.
Elaine is survived by her children, Bill (Sue) Stonestreet, Kathy (Tim) Wubbenhorst, Peg (Will Young) Stonestreet, Jim (Rakhee) Stonestreet; Bob (Monty) Stonestreet and Joe (Lori) Stonestreet; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy (Delbert) Olson, her brother, Bill (Judy) Mitchell; her sister-in-law, Jimmie Stonestreet; her niece, Marsha (Bernie) Haskins; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, where a Celebration of Elaine will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Friends may also call from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, where a Family Eulogy will be said at 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s School Trust Fund or Bloomfield Manor – Balloon Fest Fund.