OREGON—Paul A. Stone, age 91, passed away at Sylvan Crossings Memory Care in Fitchburg on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. He was born on June 15, 1927, in Colfax, Wis., to the late Rev. Edward P. and Kathryn (Post) Stone. Paul graduated from Lodi High School in 1945. Shortly after, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Upon returning, Paul worked at Wisconsin Power and Light for 38 years where he met his future wife, Margery Lutz, and they married May 15, 1954.
He also served on the board of directors of Kilowatt Credit Union. Paul was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, serving in several leadership positions and was a dedicated member of the choir. He enjoyed taking rides in the country, playing cards, working in his shop, wintering in Florida, and watching the Packers and Badgers.
Paul is survived by his wife, Margery, of 64 years; sons, Daniel of Oregon, Kenneth of Nekoosa, and Edward (Lisa) of Maryville, Ill.; daughter, Cynthia (Michael) Littel of Madison; grandchildren he enjoyed and was proud of, Ashley (James) Hagen, Allison, Amanda (Cody) Ponsler, Morgan, Jonathon, Tyler, and Mikayla Littel; great-granddaughter, Brynlee Hagen; sister, Joyce (Harlous) Wilson of Tavares, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Marian Stone of Oshkosh. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leslie, Harlan, Edward and Donald (Arlene) Stone; and granddaughter Kara Littel.
A Memorial Service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. A luncheon and visitation will follow at the church from 12 Noon until 3 p.m. on Monday. A private burial will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the charity of your choice or to the family for memorial to be designated later. A special thank you to the staff of Sylvan Crossings and Agrace HospiceCare for their special care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
