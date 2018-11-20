OREGON - Paul A. Stone, age 91, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Sylvan Crossing. A Memorial service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, with the Rev. Paul Markquart presiding. A luncheon and visitation will follow at the church from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Monday. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515