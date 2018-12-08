MADISON - Patricia Ann Stone, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending.
Recommended
Receive obituaries by email
Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries
Find an Obituary
Today's milestones
Find an Obituary
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Irwin Goodman, a pillar of the Madison community who along with his brother, Robert, gave more than $10 million to philanthropic causes, died Sunday at his Madison home. He was 94.