MADISON - Patricia Ann Stone, age 80, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Arrangements are pending.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

(608) 274-1000

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

the life of: Stone, Patricia Ann
