LODI - Jeffrey Todd Stone, age 57, of Lodi, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born on Oct. 26, 1961, in Prairie du Sac, the son of the late Lyle and Faye (Fitzgerald) Stone. Jeff graduated from Lodi High School. He married Tanya Wickham on June 18, 1988, in Lodi. She preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2014.
Jeff was very proud of being self-employed installing and repairing Satellite television systems. In addition to his business, he also did stereo work, home theater systems, custom wiring and just about anything electronics before his disability.
Jeff was a musician having played in "The Swingalongs" band and offering DJ services for many different ceremonies. He was very mechanically inclined and loved to take apart and put back together anything electronic. Jeff also loved animals, especially his dogs.
Jeffrey is survived by son, Zach Stone; mother-in-law, Diana G. Wickham; sister, Jeanne (Douglas) Nelson; four brothers, Gary, Greg, Randy (Bonnie), and Chris (Wendy Partridge) Stone; and other family and friends. In addition to his wife Tanya, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandi Stone; his parents; his father-in-law, William "Bill" Wickham; and his brother-in-law, DelRay Wickham
Funeral Services will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 22, 2019, with Pastor Michael Lee presiding. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.