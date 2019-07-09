OREGON—Jeffrey A. Stone, 56, of Oregon, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his cabin in Tomahawk.
Jeff was born December 30, 1962 in Madison to Carol Cunningham Stone. He was employed by John Deere since he was 16 years old and was currently a salesman at Sloan Implement. Jeff was a John Deere Toy collector. He enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, and spending time at his cabin in Tomahawk.
Survivors include his son, Justin (Kayla) Stone of Dane, Wis; siblings, Christine Jones, Oregon; Michael Stone, Brooklyn; Laura (Michael Consalvo) Stone, Janesville; John Stone and Randy Stone both of Brooklyn. Jeff is further survived by many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mom, Carol, a brother, David, and a sister, Susan.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3 until 7 PM at the GUNDERSON FUNERAL HOME in Oregon, Wisconsin. KRUEGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE assisted the family with arrangements.
