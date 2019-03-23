MADISON - Steiner "Stony" Stondall, age 98, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at BrightStar Senior Living. He was born on Jan. 18, 1921, in Madison, Wis., the son of Egbert and Ruth (Stromstad) Stondall. His family moved to Milton, Wis., where he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Granzo. They were married on Aug. 12, 1944, in Austin, Texas before he left for the war. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II as a member of the 10th Mountain Division, an elite group that skied in the mountains of the Swiss Alps. For his action and bravery, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
He loved skiing and enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren. He was also highly involved with "Ski for Light," an organization that teaches and assists the blind to cross country ski. He worked as an accountant for Forest Products Lab. Stony was a devout Christian and volunteered at Bethel Lutheran Church as an usher. He was an avid bowler for his whole life and went on to bowl in the Senior Olympics. Stony was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a gentle man with meticulous attention to detail and inspired his children and grandchildren to be independent and accomplished. During travel or turkey and deer hunting, Stony enjoyed photographing memorable family vacations and all of nature. He was selfless to those around him, even to those he did not know. Stony was recognized by the American Red Cross for blood he donated over the years.
Stony is survived by his daughters, Sally Stondall-Bryan and Laura Stondall; grandchildren, Sarah (Brad) Fillbach, Rebecca (Carl) Schenzel, Carl (Katie) Bryan, Craig (Sarah) Konz and Kurt Konz; great-grandchildren, Sidney Fillbach, Lucas Fillbach, Tanner Schenzel, Cooper Schenzel and Cusson Konz; and brother, Ed (Elizabeth) Stondall. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carolyn; sister, Dorothy Courtney; and esteemed nephew, Carl Stondall.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with the Rev. Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. A private burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.
Please gift memorials to Ski For Light at www.sfl.org/donate/donation-form, the local Sons of Norway, Idun Lodge No. 74, P.O. Box 3210, Madison, WI 53704, or the 10th Mountain Division Association at www.10thmtndivassoc.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.