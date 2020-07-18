Stoltenberg, Donald Henry

DEFOREST — Donald Henry Stoltenberg, age 69, passed away on July 13, 2020. Don was born on Feb. 4, 1951, to Robert J. Stoltenberg and Betty J. (Donkle) Stoltenberg in Madison, Wis.
Don was a farm boy from North Leeds. He grew up working on his family's dairy farm and overcame polio as a child. He graduated from Poynette High School and studied history at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Madison. Don married the love of his life, Donna, in 1979 and his two children, "Einstein" and "Button Nose" were "the wind beneath his wings." He constantly told them how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. He loved to read to and play with his two grandkids and was looking forward to spoiling a third, due later this month.
Don owned and tended bar at The Landmark Bar and Grill in DeForest since 1978. After it burned down in 1985, he rebuilt in the same spot at the four-way stop at Holum and Main streets. Don was a fixture in the community and touched countless lives over the last 42 years as he served drinks and burgers along with his jokes, stories and wisdom. The Landmark was a family bar and the regulars over the years were his family.
Don was a longtime member of Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church and often served as assisting minister on Sundays, reading Bible verses and distributing communion. When he wasn't behind the bar or at church, he enjoyed relaxing in the cool shade of the linden tree in his front yard or watching his favorite black and white TV shows in his easy chair.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Donna (Childs) Stoltenberg; his children Tyler (Elizabeth) Stoltenberg and Tamra (Tim) Paulson; grandchildren Taya and Turner Paulson; siblings Dennis (Tim), Roger (Carrie), Roland and Debra; brothers-in-law Glenn Childs and Jim (Pam) Childs; aunts Shirley Stoltenberg, Ethel Tjgum, and Linda Stoltenberg. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, including his "favorite" cousin Janice Lapp, and his Landmark family. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Betty, brother Ralph, and sister-in-law Donna.
Memorial information will be shared at a later date.
"And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it." Matthew 16:18
