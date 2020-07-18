Stoltenberg, Donald Henry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEFOREST — Donald Henry Stoltenberg, age 69, passed away on July 13, 2020. Don was born on Feb. 4, 1951, to Robert J. Stoltenberg and Betty J. (Donkle) Stoltenberg in Madison, Wis.

Don was a farm boy from North Leeds. He grew up working on his family's dairy farm and overcame polio as a child. He graduated from Poynette High School and studied history at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Madison. Don married the love of his life, Donna, in 1979 and his two children, "Einstein" and "Button Nose" were "the wind beneath his wings." He constantly told them how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. He loved to read to and play with his two grandkids and was looking forward to spoiling a third, due later this month.

Don owned and tended bar at The Landmark Bar and Grill in DeForest since 1978. After it burned down in 1985, he rebuilt in the same spot at the four-way stop at Holum and Main streets. Don was a fixture in the community and touched countless lives over the last 42 years as he served drinks and burgers along with his jokes, stories and wisdom. The Landmark was a family bar and the regulars over the years were his family.