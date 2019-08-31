REEDSBURG - Dorothy M. Stolte, age 89, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Reedsburg Senior Life Center.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Ann Stolte of Chicago, Ill., Kay (Brian) Albrecht of Venice, Florida and John Stolte of Wauwatosa; grandchildren: Beth Albrecht of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Jacob and Brianna Stolte of Wauwatosa; sisters and brother: Jeanette (Jim) Roloff of Mahomet, Ill., Diane (Robert) Gardner of Pringle, S.D. and Dennis (Jean Ann) Dankert of Reedsburg; brother-in-law Deane Yanke of Prairie du Sac; many nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Dorothy Stolte will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Loganville with Pastor Donald Glanzer officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Dorothy’s name.
The FARBER FUNERAL HOME, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
