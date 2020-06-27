Stoleson, Caroline Marie

MAZOMANIE / BARABOO – Caroline Marie Stoleson (nee Benisch), age 70, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on Jan. 19, 1950, to Esther (Klausch) and Norbert Benisch. Caroline graduated from East High School, Madison, Wis., in 1968. She married Carlyle Stoleson on April 6, 1979, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marxville, Wis.

Caroline waitressed at Rennebohm's and was a prep cook at Heinz Truck Stop. She also worked as a steak house waitress and at Oscar Mayer before going to work at Methodist Hospital and then Meriter Hospital. She retired as a manager for American Contract Systems after 12 years. Caroline enjoyed retirement, camping and stockcar racing, and spending time with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Carlyle; two brothers, Eugene and Jerry; and her sister, Kathy. She was preceded in death by her parents; a special niece; aunts; and close friends. At her request, a private family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

