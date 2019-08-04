SUN PRAIRIE - Don L. Stolen, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services with full military honors for Don will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Fr. Mike Tess presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to services from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Wauwatosa Cemetery in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Cress Funeral Service

1310 Emerald Terrace

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

608-837-9054

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com

