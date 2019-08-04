SUN PRAIRIE - Don L. Stolen, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services with full military honors for Don will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Fr. Mike Tess presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to services from 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. Private burial will take place at Wauwatosa Cemetery in Wauwatosa, Wis.
Listen up!
Sign up for our Podcasts email!
Our free weekly email will keep you caught up on our Podcast lineup, featuring content ranging from restaurants to Badger football.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
ARLIE MUCKS DIES AT AGE 85; HE WAS A BADGER'S BADGER HE WAS A TIRELESS PROMOTER OF UW-MADISON, A FORMER FOOTBALL STAR AND FIGHTER PILOT.
Arlie Mucks, the indefatigable promoter of UW-Madison, a retired fighter pilot who wore Bucky Badger pajamas even on road trips and who was a hard-nosed star football player before the days of face-masks on helmets, died Saturday at the age of 85.