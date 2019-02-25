MADISON—Michael “Mike” Stoffel lost his long, painful fight with metastatic prostate cancer on Feb. 17, 2019. Mike was born on Sept. 20, 1953, to Margaret “Peggy” and Alan Stoffel, and grew up in Kewaskum, Wis. After high school, Mike went on to complete a four-year apprenticeship in the Maintenance/Mechanic program at Moraine Park Technical Institute. In 1983, Mike moved to Madison and began his 35-year inside sales career at Climatic Control Company—presently Industrial Controls Distributors. Mike was well-known for his wicked sense of humor, as a ‘go-to’ guy for his vast knowledge, and always being able to hunt down the right part for his customers.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Genny (Gillham); and their twin sons, Peter and Miles of Madison, Wis. He is also survived by his son, Scott of Port Charlotte, Fla.; a daughter, Jenny (Jesse) Padgett of McFarland, Wis.; and two grandchildren, Ella and Easton. He is further survived by six siblings, Neal (Denise), Paul (Jo), Phil (Janis), Therese (Dale), Chris (Lisa) and Sara; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Zach (Joan).
The family wishes to thank the Oregon Fire/EMS for their assistance, the staff of the Meriter Hospital ER, especially nurse Diana, and all of the nurses, CNAs and physicians who cared for Mike on 9 Tower at Meriter during his brief stay. We will be eternally grateful to every single individual of Agrace HospiceCare that cared for Mike—and us—during his time there and also for their continued assistance. Very special thanks to Jennifer and Devyn of Agrace for their support prior to Mike’s move to their facility.
Per Mike’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral proceedings. However, a Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the INFORMED CHOICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Mike’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.
I’ll love you forever, Mike. You fought long and hard—it’s time now to rest. ‘Ra ra.’
