Stoenner, James Tarver

MOUNT HOREB - James Tarver "Jim" Stoenner, age 82, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born June 22, 1937 in Richmond, Mo. to Dr. Walter and Jessamine (Tarver) Stoenner. His childhood was spent in Richmond surrounded by loving family, and friends he kept in contact with throughout his life.

Jim graduated from the University of Missouri in 1960 with a degree in chemistry and Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a Palmer faculty member from 1963 to 1971, teaching microbiology, physiology and chiropractic technique. Jim practiced in Colorado from 1971 to 1975. He then moved to Wisconsin in 1975 and joined the Gonstead Clinic as a staff member and also as a teaching member of the Gonstead Seminar of Chiropractic. He traveled the world lecturing with the Gonstead Seminar.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}